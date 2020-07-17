All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 700 S Wells St TH105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
700 S Wells St TH105
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

700 S Wells St TH105

700 South Wells Street · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60669
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit TH105 · Avail. now

$5,574

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
MASSIVE TOWNHOUSE! 2 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE INCLUDED! - Property Id: 304994

3bed/3.5bath, three level townhouse
Soaring ceilings & floor to ceiling windows, allowing you to take in the beautiful river views. The large chef's kitchen & dining area make this unit great for entertaining. Oversized private terrace w/ views of the Sears Tower & Chicago skyline. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with it's own private balcony, while the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are on the third level. The 3rd bedroom would be great for a home office or guest bedroom. Master en-suite bath has dual vanity sink & walk-in shower - powder room located on first level. Unit comes with a private 2 car garage included! The townhouse is located in a full amenity, new construction luxury building.

Amenity space
outdoor pool, cabanas, grilling stations, arts & crafts room, virtual reality gaming room, resident lounge, fitness center.

*Price reflects 1.5 months free on a 12 month lease factored in*

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/700-s-wells-st-chicago-il-unit-th105/304994
Property Id 304994

(RLNE5947976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S Wells St TH105 have any available units?
700 S Wells St TH105 has a unit available for $5,574 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S Wells St TH105 have?
Some of 700 S Wells St TH105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S Wells St TH105 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S Wells St TH105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S Wells St TH105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S Wells St TH105 is pet friendly.
Does 700 S Wells St TH105 offer parking?
Yes, 700 S Wells St TH105 offers parking.
Does 700 S Wells St TH105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S Wells St TH105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S Wells St TH105 have a pool?
Yes, 700 S Wells St TH105 has a pool.
Does 700 S Wells St TH105 have accessible units?
No, 700 S Wells St TH105 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S Wells St TH105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S Wells St TH105 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 S Wells St TH105?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
X Chicago
710 West 14th St
Chicago, IL 60607
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity