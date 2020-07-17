700 S Wells St TH105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

MASSIVE TOWNHOUSE! 2 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE INCLUDED! - Property Id: 304994



3bed/3.5bath, three level townhouse

Soaring ceilings & floor to ceiling windows, allowing you to take in the beautiful river views. The large chef's kitchen & dining area make this unit great for entertaining. Oversized private terrace w/ views of the Sears Tower & Chicago skyline. The master bedroom is located on the second floor with it's own private balcony, while the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are on the third level. The 3rd bedroom would be great for a home office or guest bedroom. Master en-suite bath has dual vanity sink & walk-in shower - powder room located on first level. Unit comes with a private 2 car garage included! The townhouse is located in a full amenity, new construction luxury building.



Amenity space

outdoor pool, cabanas, grilling stations, arts & crafts room, virtual reality gaming room, resident lounge, fitness center.



*Price reflects 1.5 months free on a 12 month lease factored in*



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/700-s-wells-st-chicago-il-unit-th105/304994

