Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6973 N Greenview Ave 6C

6973 N Greenview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6973 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
HUGE PENTHOUSE - 3 BALCONIES - PATIO DOWNTOWN VIEW - Property Id: 262845

4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Penthouse Apartment right of Morse Red Line in Convenient Rogers Park Location! 2 Floors of Living. Each Bedroom has their own full bathroom. Huge patio overlooking Chicago. Contemporary Construction with many amenities including:

-4 Large Bathrooms: 2 Masters w/ Jacuzzi
-2 Floors of Living Space
-HUGE Private Patio overlooking the City
-Open Concept Kitchen / Living Room
-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Granite counter tops
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave
-Fireplace in Living Room
-Three Separate Balconies off Living Room / Bedrooms
-2 Separate Master Bathroom with Walk-In Closet & Master Suite Bathroom
-2 Separate Master Suite Bathroom with Glass Stand Up Shower & Jacuzzi Tub. His & Her's Sinks

Available April 15th

Steps away from Morse Red Line Stop

Elevator Building allowing easy access to apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262845
Property Id 262845

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5705570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have any available units?
6973 N Greenview Ave 6C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have?
Some of 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C currently offering any rent specials?
6973 N Greenview Ave 6C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C pet-friendly?
No, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C offer parking?
No, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C does not offer parking.
Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have a pool?
No, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C does not have a pool.
Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have accessible units?
No, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C does not have accessible units.
Does 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6973 N Greenview Ave 6C has units with dishwashers.
