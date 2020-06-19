6973 N Greenview Ave 6C

4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Penthouse Apartment right of Morse Red Line in Convenient Rogers Park Location! 2 Floors of Living. Each Bedroom has their own full bathroom. Huge patio overlooking Chicago. Contemporary Construction with many amenities including:
-4 Large Bathrooms: 2 Masters w/ Jacuzzi -2 Floors of Living Space -HUGE Private Patio overlooking the City -Open Concept Kitchen / Living Room -In-Unit Washer / Dryer -Granite counter tops -Hardwood floors throughout -Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave -Fireplace in Living Room -Three Separate Balconies off Living Room / Bedrooms -2 Separate Master Bathroom with Walk-In Closet & Master Suite Bathroom -2 Separate Master Suite Bathroom with Glass Stand Up Shower & Jacuzzi Tub. His & Her's Sinks
Available April 15th
Steps away from Morse Red Line Stop
Elevator Building allowing easy access to apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262845 Property Id 262845
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5705570)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
