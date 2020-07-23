All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6972 N Sheridan Rd 401

6972 North Sheridan Road · (773) 934-0708
Location

6972 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated 1BR, utilities included, parking - Property Id: 314495

Newly renovated building in convenient Rogers Park location. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in rent. Off street parking spot for $100/month.
Fresh 1BR with dark hardwood floors, modern kitchen featuring white cabinets, white subway tile in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances package, spacious leaving area and bedroom, plenty of closet space.
Pets are OK!
Move in fee $500. Application fee $60.
Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6972-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-401/314495
Property Id 314495

(RLNE5947146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have any available units?
6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have?
Some of 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 currently offering any rent specials?
6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 is pet friendly.
Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 offer parking?
Yes, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 offers parking.
Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have a pool?
No, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 does not have a pool.
Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have accessible units?
No, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6972 N Sheridan Rd 401 has units with dishwashers.
