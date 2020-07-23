6972 N Sheridan Rd 401

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated 1BR, utilities included, parking - Property Id: 314495



Newly renovated building in convenient Rogers Park location. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in rent. Off street parking spot for $100/month.

Fresh 1BR with dark hardwood floors, modern kitchen featuring white cabinets, white subway tile in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances package, spacious leaving area and bedroom, plenty of closet space.

Pets are OK!

Move in fee $500. Application fee $60.

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6972-n-sheridan-rd-chicago-il-unit-401/314495

Property Id 314495



(RLNE5947146)