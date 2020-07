Amenities

This is a beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located in the heart of South Shore. There is plenty of nearby public transportation, walking distance from lake front and golf courses. The unit features hardwood floors, all black appliances, ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Heat is included in rent. Tenants are responsible for cooking gas, electric, cable and internet. There is a $350 non-refundable move-in fee.



(RLNE5896849)