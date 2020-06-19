All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N

679 W Wrightwood Ave · (312) 702-9578
Location

679 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
679 WEST Wrightwood, #1N - Property Id: 291673

Junior One Bedroom in Lincoln Park!
Convertible 1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.
!

--
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291673
Property Id 291673

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have any available units?
679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N have units with air conditioning?
No, 679 W Wrightwood Ave 1N does not have units with air conditioning.
