6755 S Paxton Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

6755 S Paxton Ave

6755 South Paxton Avenue · (773) 717-5579
Location

6755 South Paxton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

Studio

Unit P3 - 54-1A · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit P2 - 2204-1S · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit P3 - 54-3A · Avail. now

$640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit P2 - 2210-G · Avail. now

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P2 - 2204-1N · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P3 - 58-3A · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit P1 - 6717-2W · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P1 - 6717-3E · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P1 - 6725-2E · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit P1 - 6731-1W · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P1 - 6733-1W · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P1 - 6733-1E · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
===========================================================================

HEAT IS INCLUDED. THIS IS ROUGHLY A $150 PER MONTH SAVING, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND

===========================================================================
Beautiful building with unique character currently being rehabbed.. Under new ownership and professional property management. These large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with 1 bathroom feel like home and have fantastic natural lighting with big windows. These units are located in a wonderful part of the South Shore just three blocks away from Lake Michigan and right on the edge of the Jackson Park golf course. The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes to downtown is just a few steps away. Close to the Metra. Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee. Heat and water included. Washers and Dryers on the premises. CHA and Veterans (VASH) welcome

(RLNE2011742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6755 S Paxton Ave have any available units?
6755 S Paxton Ave has 18 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6755 S Paxton Ave have?
Some of 6755 S Paxton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6755 S Paxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6755 S Paxton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6755 S Paxton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6755 S Paxton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6755 S Paxton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6755 S Paxton Ave does offer parking.
Does 6755 S Paxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6755 S Paxton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6755 S Paxton Ave have a pool?
No, 6755 S Paxton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6755 S Paxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6755 S Paxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6755 S Paxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6755 S Paxton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
