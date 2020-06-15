All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

6751 S Merrill Ave

6751 S Merrill Ave · (773) 717-5579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6751 S Merrill Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit M2 22-2 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit M2 2124-LL · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit M2 18-1 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful building with unique character currently being rehabbed.. Under new ownership and professional property management. These large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with 1 bathroom feel like home and have fantastic natural lighting with big windows. These units are located in a wonderful part of the South Shore just three blocks away from Lake Michigan and right on the edge of the Jackson Park golf course. The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes to downtown is just a few steps away. Close to the Metra. Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee.water included. Washers and Dryers on the premises. CHA and Veterans (VASH) welcome

(RLNE2011764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 S Merrill Ave have any available units?
6751 S Merrill Ave has 3 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6751 S Merrill Ave have?
Some of 6751 S Merrill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6751 S Merrill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6751 S Merrill Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 S Merrill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6751 S Merrill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6751 S Merrill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6751 S Merrill Ave does offer parking.
Does 6751 S Merrill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6751 S Merrill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 S Merrill Ave have a pool?
No, 6751 S Merrill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6751 S Merrill Ave have accessible units?
No, 6751 S Merrill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 S Merrill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 S Merrill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
