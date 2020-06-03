6730 S Chappel Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included range oven refrigerator

Studios by the lake all Utilities included - Property Id: 253773



Experience south shore living at its best Fully loaded studios all Utilities Included . Free Heat, Cooking gas & Electricity!!!



*Studio 1Bath $750



Renting for $750 /Month $500/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.



Requirements:

-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.

-Credit Score 525+

-Must be employed for a year or more.

-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.



To Schedule a private tour of this property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.

No Dogs Allowed



