Chicago, IL
6730 S Chappel Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

6730 S Chappel Ave

6730 South Chappel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6730 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studios by the lake all Utilities included - Property Id: 253773

Experience south shore living at its best Fully loaded studios all Utilities Included . Free Heat, Cooking gas & Electricity!!!

*Studio 1Bath $750

Renting for $750 /Month $500/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.

Requirements:
-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 525+
-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.

To Schedule a private tour of this property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253773
Property Id 253773

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5790309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 S Chappel Ave have any available units?
6730 S Chappel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6730 S Chappel Ave have?
Some of 6730 S Chappel Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6730 S Chappel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6730 S Chappel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 S Chappel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 S Chappel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6730 S Chappel Ave offer parking?
No, 6730 S Chappel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6730 S Chappel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 S Chappel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 S Chappel Ave have a pool?
No, 6730 S Chappel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6730 S Chappel Ave have accessible units?
No, 6730 S Chappel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 S Chappel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6730 S Chappel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
