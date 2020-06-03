6730 S Chappel Ave

Amenities
Studios by the lake all Utilities included - Property Id: 253773
Experience south shore living at its best Fully loaded studios all Utilities Included . Free Heat, Cooking gas & Electricity!!!
*Studio 1Bath $750
Renting for $750 /Month $500/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.
Requirements:
-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 525+
-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.
To Schedule a private tour of this property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253773
Property Id 253773
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5790309)