Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Now! Just Rehabbed, Spacious 3 bed Single Family Home for Rent!



Newly rehabbed single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is now available for rent in the Englewood area. Spacious living areas and fantastic kitchen. Near the I-94 expressway and Ogden Park. Move in ready! Available now to rent! Book your viewing today!



Only water is included in the rent.

No security deposit.

$300 move-in fee