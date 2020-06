Amenities

Two Bedroom in Rogers Park - Heat & Cooking Gas Included!

This charming two bedroom in Rogers Park features hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Pets Welcome. Laundry On Site. Near Red Line CTA, Loyola Beach, restaurants, cafes, and much more! Heat, Cooking Gas, Water Included! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

