Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F

6644 South Marshfield Avenue · (773) 931-0559
Location

6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60636
West Englewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488

Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood. This newly renovated unit, located on the first floor, has new bathroom fixtures and kitchen appliances with beautiful hardwood floors. Plenty of closet space and pantry. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Control your own heat with in unit furnace, hot water tank and breaker box. Gated and secure well maintained private owner occupied building with 24 hour camera surveillance and buzzer system. Street Parking available Walking distance from the Green Line and bus lines. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!

$1000
Please contact BBB Properties at 773.931.0599 between 9am-7pm Monday through Saturday
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6644-s-marshfield-ave-chicago-il-unit-1f/308488
Property Id 308488

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have any available units?
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have?
Some of 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F is pet friendly.
Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
