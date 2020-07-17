6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488



Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood. This newly renovated unit, located on the first floor, has new bathroom fixtures and kitchen appliances with beautiful hardwood floors. Plenty of closet space and pantry. Spacious living room and bedrooms. Control your own heat with in unit furnace, hot water tank and breaker box. Gated and secure well maintained private owner occupied building with 24 hour camera surveillance and buzzer system. Street Parking available Walking distance from the Green Line and bus lines. Grocery stores within one mile. All are welcome!



$1000

Please contact BBB Properties at 773.931.0599 between 9am-7pm Monday through Saturday

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6644-s-marshfield-ave-chicago-il-unit-1f/308488

Property Id 308488



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5944403)