Chicago, IL
6642 N ASHLAND AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

6642 N ASHLAND AVE

6642 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 426-8562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6642 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $920 · Avail. now

$920

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bang for your Buck! - Property Id: 303521

One bedroom AND office, HGTV inspired decor in small building. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, custom shelving, wood wallpaper in kitchen, custom wallpaper in bath, chalkboard, walk in pantry. Private landscaped backyard complete with al fresco dining area and a swing for relaxation. Laundry in building. $920 includes heat, electricity, water and spacious storage locker. Must have good credit. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303521
Property Id 303521

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5868314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have any available units?
6642 N ASHLAND AVE has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have?
Some of 6642 N ASHLAND AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 N ASHLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6642 N ASHLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 N ASHLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE offer parking?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 N ASHLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 N ASHLAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
