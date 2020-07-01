6642 N ASHLAND AVE

Amenities
Bang for your Buck! - Property Id: 303521
One bedroom AND office, HGTV inspired decor in small building. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar, custom shelving, wood wallpaper in kitchen, custom wallpaper in bath, chalkboard, walk in pantry. Private landscaped backyard complete with al fresco dining area and a swing for relaxation. Laundry in building. $920 includes heat, electricity, water and spacious storage locker. Must have good credit. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303521
No Pets Allowed
