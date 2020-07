Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

BEAUTIFUL THREE BED DUPLEX IN WOODLAWN AREA - Property Id: 320049



Beautiful three bedroom and two full bath duplex in the Woodlawn neighborhood:



- Spacious living area with exposed brick accent wall

- Stainless steel appliances & washer and dryer in unit

- Located on a nice residential block with street parking



PLEASE VIEW THE VIDEO TOUR!



REQUIREMENTS:

615+ Credit Score

Monthly Net Income 3x Rent

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846



Pamela Mondane | Dream Spots Real Estate

"Move with Mondane!"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6618-s-kenwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-101/320049

