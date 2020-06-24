6601 N Campbell Ave 1S

Amenities
West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 261450
2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen,and Hardwood Floors Throughout!
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location. A close walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course. This apartment has modern features including:
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
-Large Courtyard Area
This building is located in West Rogers Park near the Devon Shopping Center and Warren Park. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!
Easy free street parking in the neighborhood!
Garage Parking available for an additional monthly fee
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6601-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-1s/261450
No Dogs Allowed
