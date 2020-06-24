All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6601 N Campbell Ave 1S

6601 North Campbell Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

6601 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 261450

2BR / 1BA West Rogers Park Recent Rehab! In-Unit W/D, Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen,and Hardwood Floors Throughout!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment newly rehabbed apartment in Great West Rogers Park Location. A close walk to the Warren Park and Golf Course. This apartment has modern features including:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Modern Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Attached Back Porch
-Large Courtyard Area

This building is located in West Rogers Park near the Devon Shopping Center and Warren Park. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!

Easy free street parking in the neighborhood!
Garage Parking available for an additional monthly fee

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6601-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-1s/261450
Property Id 261450

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have any available units?
6601 N Campbell Ave 1S has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have?
Some of 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S currently offering any rent specials?
6601 N Campbell Ave 1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S is pet friendly.
Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S offer parking?
Yes, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S offers parking.
Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have a pool?
No, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S does not have a pool.
Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have accessible units?
No, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 N Campbell Ave 1S has units with dishwashers.
