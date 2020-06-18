656 West Buena Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Updated Jr 1 Bedroom in Buena Park - Available Now!
One of a kind designed Jr. 1 bedroom in unbeatable location just steps to lakefront! Features new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, modern cabinetry. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry. Generous closet space. Modern bath with slate tile & newer fixtures. Heat included! Unique details throughout. A true gem! Sorry, No Pets.
Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
