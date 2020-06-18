All apartments in Chicago
656 West Buena Avenue
656 West Buena Avenue

656 West Buena Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1521643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 West Buena Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Updated Jr 1 Bedroom in Buena Park - Available Now!
One of a kind designed Jr. 1 bedroom in unbeatable location just steps to lakefront! Features new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, modern cabinetry. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-unit laundry. Generous closet space. Modern bath with slate tile & newer fixtures. Heat included! Unique details throughout. A true gem! Sorry, No Pets.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 West Buena Avenue have any available units?
656 West Buena Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 West Buena Avenue have?
Some of 656 West Buena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 West Buena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
656 West Buena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 West Buena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 656 West Buena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 656 West Buena Avenue offer parking?
No, 656 West Buena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 656 West Buena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 West Buena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 West Buena Avenue have a pool?
No, 656 West Buena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 656 West Buena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 656 West Buena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 656 West Buena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 West Buena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
