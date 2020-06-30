6530 N Lakewood Ave 5

Amenities
Rogers Park/Loyola- Studio Available Heat Included - Property Id: 314048
Affordable Studio just steps to Loyola Red Line.
Features include hardwood floors, newer windows, cable ready and laundry in the building.
All this and Heat included in the Rent.
Close to Loyola School, the beach, shops, CTA and Red line.
Cat ONLY
Call or email for a showing. UNIT PHOTOS Security Deposit is $925
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314048
No Dogs Allowed
