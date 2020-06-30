6530 N Lakewood Ave 5

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Rogers Park/Loyola- Studio Available Heat Included - Property Id: 314048



Rogers Park/Loyola- Studio Available Heat Included



Affordable Studio just steps to Loyola Red Line.



Features include hardwood floors, newer windows, cable ready and laundry in the building.



All this and Heat included in the Rent.



Close to Loyola School, the beach, shops, CTA and Red line.



Cat ONLY



Call or email for a showing. UNIT PHOTOS Security Deposit is $925

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314048

Property Id 314048



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5908657)