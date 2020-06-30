All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

6530 N Lakewood Ave 5

6530 North Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6530 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Rogers Park/Loyola- Studio Available Heat Included - Property Id: 314048

Rogers Park/Loyola- Studio Available Heat Included

Affordable Studio just steps to Loyola Red Line.

Features include hardwood floors, newer windows, cable ready and laundry in the building.

All this and Heat included in the Rent.

Close to Loyola School, the beach, shops, CTA and Red line.

Cat ONLY

Call or email for a showing. UNIT PHOTOS Security Deposit is $925
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314048
Property Id 314048

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5908657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have any available units?
6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have?
Some of 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 offer parking?
No, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 does not offer parking.
Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 N Lakewood Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
