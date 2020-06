Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

Single family close to UIC - Whole house for rent close to University of Chicago campus. Stately greystone with some original features, but new kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, new carpeting. 4 bedrooms, 2 full and one half bath, laundry in basement and one car garage.

$2900/ months, move in fee, tenant pays all utilities. Credit and back ground check required.

No dogs/ cats ok.



