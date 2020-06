650 West WAYMAN Street

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! WELCOME HOME TO THE WEST LOOP! THIS CONTEMPORARY 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO IS MOVE IN READY AND FULL OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS IN BOTH YOUR LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED. YOUR COMBINED DINING AND LIVING ROOM ALLOWS FOR THE PERFECT ENTERTAINING SPACE OR EVERYDAY FUNCTIONALITY. MODERN KITCHEN INCLUDES SS APPLIANCES, DESIGNER EUROPEAN CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, AND A BEAUTIFUL MOSAIC BACKSPLASH. SECOND BEDROOM IS ENCLOSED FOR EXTRA PRIVACY. W/D IN UNIT. BUILDING FEATURES WORKOUT ROOM, OUTDOOR TERRACE FOR PERFECT CHICAGO SUMMER DAYS, AND A PHENOMENAL PARTY ROOM TO HOST FRIENDS AND FAMILY. YOUR NEW HOME IS JUST STEPS FROM THE AMAZING FULTON RIVER DISTRICT, EAST BANK CLUB, AND ALL THE SHOPS AND AMAZING RESTAURANTS THAT RANDOLPH STREET HAS TO OFFER! GARAGE SPOT AVAILABLE FOR ADDT'L $200/MONTH. DO NOT MISS OUT!