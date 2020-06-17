All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6443 N Damen Ave

6443 North Damen Avenue · (224) 875-9115
Location

6443 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1430 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
MASSIVE 2 BED 2 BATH. balcony. IN UNIT LAUNDRY - Property Id: 241918

MASSIVE 2 BED 2 BATH.

Unit features
-Private balcony
-In unit laundry
-Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom.
-Master bathroom has a double sink vanity and an enormous steam shower.
-Parking for rent. 125$ outdoors.

Both bedrooms can accommodate a king size bed.
Kitchen contains granite counter tops, lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and stove.

To schedule a showing contact Klaudia from Landstar 224.875.9115

If you would like to view this unit and others we have in my inventory feel free to reach out to me. 224.875.9115
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241918
Property Id 241918

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5842934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6443 N Damen Ave have any available units?
6443 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6443 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 6443 N Damen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6443 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6443 N Damen Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6443 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6443 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6443 N Damen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6443 N Damen Ave does offer parking.
Does 6443 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6443 N Damen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6443 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 6443 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6443 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 6443 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6443 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6443 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
