638 W Drummond Pl 3F

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry tennis court dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 638 W Drummond Pl - Property Id: 297254



This elegant three bedroom, two bathroom apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious living area, and a huge remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops and a dishwasher. A charming dining room with pocket doors and a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room add to the comfort of this space. The unit has central air conditioning and gas forced heat. This property has a rear patio and laundry facilities. This building is nestled in between million dollar residences in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood and overlooks a public park. It is also located three blocks west of Lincoln Park's attractions which include the famous zoo, running paths, bike paths, ponds as well as tennis and basketball courts. Furthermore, nearby Clark Street (one block east) has an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Transportation is also convenient; the #22 Clark Street bus runs downtown all night long.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297254

Property Id 297254



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5844110)