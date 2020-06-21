All apartments in Chicago
638 W Drummond Pl 3F

638 W Drummond Pl · (773) 807-4543
Location

638 W Drummond Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
tennis court
dogs allowed
3Bed - 2Bath at 638 W Drummond Pl - Property Id: 297254

This elegant three bedroom, two bathroom apartment features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious living area, and a huge remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops and a dishwasher. A charming dining room with pocket doors and a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room add to the comfort of this space. The unit has central air conditioning and gas forced heat. This property has a rear patio and laundry facilities. This building is nestled in between million dollar residences in the heart of the Lincoln Park neighborhood and overlooks a public park. It is also located three blocks west of Lincoln Park's attractions which include the famous zoo, running paths, bike paths, ponds as well as tennis and basketball courts. Furthermore, nearby Clark Street (one block east) has an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Transportation is also convenient; the #22 Clark Street bus runs downtown all night long.
Property Id 297254

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5844110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have any available units?
638 W Drummond Pl 3F has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have?
Some of 638 W Drummond Pl 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 W Drummond Pl 3F currently offering any rent specials?
638 W Drummond Pl 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 W Drummond Pl 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F is pet friendly.
Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F offer parking?
No, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F does not offer parking.
Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have a pool?
No, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F does not have a pool.
Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have accessible units?
No, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 638 W Drummond Pl 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 W Drummond Pl 3F has units with dishwashers.
