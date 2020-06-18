637 N Wells

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park doorman gym parking pool lobby

Perched just above the hottest entertainment district of River North, this luxurious urban retreat will fulfill all your needs. Brimming with amenities and conveniences, you ll love the indoor access to many fine eateries such as, Wildfire and Taco Joint, but mainly Dollop Coffee, with a direct lobby entrance! Situated for easy access to CTA trains, buses and I-90/94, transportation is simple and convenient. Lounge in the expansive (26,000 sf), full outdoor rooftop with breathtaking city views or stay fit with their 25 yard lap pool and fitness facility with professional grade equipment overlooking the city. With their seamlessly crafted finishes, the units are anchored with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows. In-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops, driftwood plank flooring and built-in stainless steel appliances are a few of the touches that elevate. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted, although breed and weight restrictions apply for dogs. Private covered dog park, owner s lounge, plus the perk of grooming facilities will keep Fido happy, pampered and healthy!



Terms: One year lease