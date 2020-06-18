All apartments in Chicago
637 N Wells
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:59 AM

637 N Wells

637 North Wells Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

637 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
lobby
Perched just above the hottest entertainment district of River North, this luxurious urban retreat will fulfill all your needs. Brimming with amenities and conveniences, you ll love the indoor access to many fine eateries such as, Wildfire and Taco Joint, but mainly Dollop Coffee, with a direct lobby entrance! Situated for easy access to CTA trains, buses and I-90/94, transportation is simple and convenient. Lounge in the expansive (26,000 sf), full outdoor rooftop with breathtaking city views or stay fit with their 25 yard lap pool and fitness facility with professional grade equipment overlooking the city. With their seamlessly crafted finishes, the units are anchored with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows. In-unit washers and dryers, quartz countertops, driftwood plank flooring and built-in stainless steel appliances are a few of the touches that elevate. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted, although breed and weight restrictions apply for dogs. Private covered dog park, owner s lounge, plus the perk of grooming facilities will keep Fido happy, pampered and healthy!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 N Wells have any available units?
637 N Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 N Wells have?
Some of 637 N Wells's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 N Wells currently offering any rent specials?
637 N Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 N Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 N Wells is pet friendly.
Does 637 N Wells offer parking?
Yes, 637 N Wells does offer parking.
Does 637 N Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 N Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 N Wells have a pool?
Yes, 637 N Wells has a pool.
Does 637 N Wells have accessible units?
No, 637 N Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 637 N Wells have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 N Wells has units with dishwashers.
