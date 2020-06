Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly modern apt close to public transportation - Property Id: 257464



Beautiful property located steps away from public transportation and police station. Newly renovated 2 1/2 br 1ba apt with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer connections. Everything is brand new. Right across from police station and steps away from public transportation. Quite up and coming block. Also park is within 2blks away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257464

Property Id 257464



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5739235)