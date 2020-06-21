All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

627 W Oakdale Ave 04

627 W Oakdale Ave · (847) 682-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

627 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 04 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2Bed Apartment Available in Prime East - Property Id: 230249

Great 2 bedroom in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, lots of light, separate kitchen, dishwasher, tons of closet space, updated bath. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly. Walk to shops, restaurants and nightlife in Lakeview. Easy access to Lake Shore and CTA. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230249
Property Id 230249

(RLNE5681730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have any available units?
627 W Oakdale Ave 04 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have?
Some of 627 W Oakdale Ave 04's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 currently offering any rent specials?
627 W Oakdale Ave 04 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 is pet friendly.
Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 offer parking?
No, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 does not offer parking.
Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have a pool?
No, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 does not have a pool.
Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have accessible units?
No, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 does not have accessible units.
Does 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 W Oakdale Ave 04 has units with dishwashers.
