626 W Barry Ave S1
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

626 W Barry Ave S1

626 W Barry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

626 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
626 W Barry S1 - Property Id: 188848

Large Lakeview 1 bed PETS ok HWF near RED Line
East Lakeview 1 bedroom apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restuarants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!
This unit is a spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space.
Laundry is onsite as well maintenance.
Pets are also welcome here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188848
Property Id 188848

(RLNE5871841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have any available units?
626 W Barry Ave S1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have?
Some of 626 W Barry Ave S1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 W Barry Ave S1 currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Barry Ave S1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Barry Ave S1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 W Barry Ave S1 is pet friendly.
Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 offer parking?
No, 626 W Barry Ave S1 does not offer parking.
Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 W Barry Ave S1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have a pool?
No, 626 W Barry Ave S1 does not have a pool.
Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have accessible units?
No, 626 W Barry Ave S1 does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Barry Ave S1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 W Barry Ave S1 does not have units with dishwashers.
