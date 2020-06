Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great two bedroom unit on quiet street in River West. Recently gutted and rehabbed through-out. New Kitchen and SS Appliances and new bathrooms. Large Living Dining Space with Fireplace and open kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious Master Bedroom with two closets and a private Master Bath with dual vanities. Hardwood floors through out. Enjoy summer on your large back deck. Fabulous city and skyline views. Washer Dryer and Fireplace included. Easy Street Parking Available July 15th. Agent and listing broker owns the property.