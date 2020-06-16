All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

620 W Surf

620 West Surf Street · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
bike storage
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
media room
Fantastic 1 Bed Available NOW ~ Great East Lake View Location! All Utilities Included!
Located in the absolute heart of Lakeview, tucked away on a quiet tree lined street, 620 W Surf offers large studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Literally just steps from countless incredible bars restaurants and caf&eacute;s on Broadway including Duke of Perth and more, the bus system off of Broadway and Halsted, gyms including the Lakeview Athletic club, and lots of other entertainment including comedy clubs, theaters, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences! The building has beautiful vintage charm and ALL utilities are included in rent (heat, electric, gas), tenants only pay for wifi/cable packages as desired. The apartments themselves are spacious, and feature hardwood floors throughout, great natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, additional storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W Surf have any available units?
620 W Surf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 W Surf have?
Some of 620 W Surf's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 W Surf currently offering any rent specials?
620 W Surf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W Surf pet-friendly?
No, 620 W Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 620 W Surf offer parking?
No, 620 W Surf does not offer parking.
Does 620 W Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 W Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W Surf have a pool?
No, 620 W Surf does not have a pool.
Does 620 W Surf have accessible units?
No, 620 W Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W Surf have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 W Surf does not have units with dishwashers.
