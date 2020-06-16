Amenities

Fantastic 1 Bed Available NOW ~ Great East Lake View Location! All Utilities Included!

Located in the absolute heart of Lakeview, tucked away on a quiet tree lined street, 620 W Surf offers large studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Literally just steps from countless incredible bars restaurants and cafés on Broadway including Duke of Perth and more, the bus system off of Broadway and Halsted, gyms including the Lakeview Athletic club, and lots of other entertainment including comedy clubs, theaters, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences! The building has beautiful vintage charm and ALL utilities are included in rent (heat, electric, gas), tenants only pay for wifi/cable packages as desired. The apartments themselves are spacious, and feature hardwood floors throughout, great natural sunlight, and nicely finished kitchens and baths. Additionally the building has laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, additional storage, and a 24-hour on-site building superintendent providing tenants daily peace of mind and ensuring that all packages find their way home safely. *Photos may be of similar unit*