All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1

6100 North Glenwood Avenue · (312) 218-3712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6100 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath duplex condo in Edgewater Glen - Property Id: 25120

Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 full bath corner unit duplex condo, steps to red line L, Whole Foods, LA Fitness, restaurants, a public library, and more! Large, open plan living/dining room with abundant light includes hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Recent kitchen remodel with updated stainless steel appliances, quiet Bosch dishwasher, and quartz countertops. Recent Upstairs bathroom remodel done with tiled bathtub and new vanity. Very large master bedroom includes walk-in closet. Back patio big enough for furniture and grill. Downstairs garden level has separate entrance (connected internally by stairs to upper level) and includes two bedrooms, one with french doors suitable for office space. In-unit washer and dryer. Rent includes water, garbage, and recycling, renter pays for other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25120
Property Id 25120

(RLNE5829978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have any available units?
6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have?
Some of 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 offer parking?
No, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity