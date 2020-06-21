6100 N. Glenwood Ave. 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath duplex condo in Edgewater Glen - Property Id: 25120



Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2 full bath corner unit duplex condo, steps to red line L, Whole Foods, LA Fitness, restaurants, a public library, and more! Large, open plan living/dining room with abundant light includes hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Recent kitchen remodel with updated stainless steel appliances, quiet Bosch dishwasher, and quartz countertops. Recent Upstairs bathroom remodel done with tiled bathtub and new vanity. Very large master bedroom includes walk-in closet. Back patio big enough for furniture and grill. Downstairs garden level has separate entrance (connected internally by stairs to upper level) and includes two bedrooms, one with french doors suitable for office space. In-unit washer and dryer. Rent includes water, garbage, and recycling, renter pays for other utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25120

