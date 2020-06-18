All apartments in Chicago
61 Banks Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

61 Banks Street

61 E Banks St · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 E Banks St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Situated next to the lake, these boutique luxury apartments have it all: neighborhood, convenience, and upscale amenities. Kick back with a few friends on the private rooftop club, a lushly landscaped sundeck terrace with seating, BBQ grills, and stunning lake views. Residents also enjoy the fitness center and club lounge, a place to entertain, lounge or work. Entering each apartment home, you'll find stunning plank flooring extending to the floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll enjoy cooking in their gorgeous kitchens with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just steps outside your front door are the lake and lakefront trail. Various CTA bus routes are within a short walk, in addition to many dining options. Lake Shore Drive is easily accessible if you need to get out of the city quickly. This pet-friendly community welcomes four-legged friends, although some breed restrictions apply. Parking is available on-site at an additional cost.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Banks Street have any available units?
61 Banks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Banks Street have?
Some of 61 Banks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Banks Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Banks Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Banks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Banks Street is pet friendly.
Does 61 Banks Street offer parking?
Yes, 61 Banks Street does offer parking.
Does 61 Banks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Banks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Banks Street have a pool?
No, 61 Banks Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 Banks Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Banks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Banks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Banks Street has units with dishwashers.
