61 Banks Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill

Situated next to the lake, these boutique luxury apartments have it all: neighborhood, convenience, and upscale amenities. Kick back with a few friends on the private rooftop club, a lushly landscaped sundeck terrace with seating, BBQ grills, and stunning lake views. Residents also enjoy the fitness center and club lounge, a place to entertain, lounge or work. Entering each apartment home, you'll find stunning plank flooring extending to the floor-to-ceiling windows. You'll enjoy cooking in their gorgeous kitchens with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just steps outside your front door are the lake and lakefront trail. Various CTA bus routes are within a short walk, in addition to many dining options. Lake Shore Drive is easily accessible if you need to get out of the city quickly. This pet-friendly community welcomes four-legged friends, although some breed restrictions apply. Parking is available on-site at an additional cost.



Terms: One year lease