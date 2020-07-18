All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6029 North Winthrop Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6029 North Winthrop Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:25 AM

6029 North Winthrop Ave.

6029 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6029 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
key fob access
Apartment Features: ~~Maple kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & deep undermount sink ~~Stainless steel appliances ~~Large living room area ~~Lots of natural light comes into this apartment ~~Renovated bathroom ~~Convenient eat in kitchen counter ~~Dark Wood floors ~~Big walk-in closet in bedroom ~~Heat and water included ~~A/C wall unit also included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room has card system BBQ Stone Patio with Grill Renovated Elevator Reserved Gated Parking Bike Parking Trash Recycling Area Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Security Access Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and Beach Nearby Thorndale and Granville Red Line Stops and Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have any available units?
6029 North Winthrop Ave. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have?
Some of 6029 North Winthrop Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 North Winthrop Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6029 North Winthrop Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 North Winthrop Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. offers parking.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have a pool?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 North Winthrop Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 North Winthrop Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6029 North Winthrop Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4844 N. Rockwell Apt.
4844 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60625
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity