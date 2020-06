600 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous high floor corner condo in one of Streeterville's most luxurious buildings! This home shows well & has been lightly lived in. Ideal split bedroom floorpan w/high ceilings & huge windows showcasing city/lake views. Kitchen - Breakfast bar, SS appliances & granite counters. Spacious master suite with city views & large walk-in closet. Master bath - seperate shower, soaking tub & dual sinks w/plenty of countertop space. Unit comes with a private balcony and side by side in-unit washer/dryer. Private storage space included! Pet friendly - Full amenity luxury building. Extravagant lobby w/24hr door staff, fitness center, media/theatre room, valet cleaners, business center & rooftop terrace w/bbq grills & gorgeous city/lake views. Very well managed premium building. Excellent location to the lakefront, beaches, magnificent mile, River Walk, restaurants, grocery shopping and Navy Pier! 1 parking space additional for rent.