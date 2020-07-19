5910 West Higgins Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on 1st floor in newer 3 flat building in heart of Jefferson Park. RENT INCLUDES: Heat, gas and hot water- the landlord pays for heat, water bills. Tenant pays: electric ONLY. Sunny Living Room from south side. Good size eat- in kitchen. 2 closets in hallway. Carpeting throughout. Wooden deck seen on picture by the back door. Coin laundry in the basement. Paver patio in back yard. Walking distance to Jefferson Transportation Station blue line, bus, Pace transportation. Close to Expressways.