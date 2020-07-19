All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5910 West Higgins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5910 West Higgins Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

5910 West Higgins Avenue

5910 West Higgins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5910 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on 1st floor in newer 3 flat building in heart of Jefferson Park. RENT INCLUDES: Heat, gas and hot water- the landlord pays for heat, water bills. Tenant pays: electric ONLY. Sunny Living Room from south side. Good size eat- in kitchen. 2 closets in hallway. Carpeting throughout. Wooden deck seen on picture by the back door. Coin laundry in the basement. Paver patio in back yard. Walking distance to Jefferson Transportation Station blue line, bus, Pace transportation. Close to Expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have any available units?
5910 West Higgins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have?
Some of 5910 West Higgins Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 West Higgins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5910 West Higgins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 West Higgins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue offer parking?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have a pool?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 West Higgins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 West Higgins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3834 N. Sheffield
3834 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College