5822 S Indiana Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5822 S Indiana Ave 3

5822 South Indiana Avenue · (708) 275-8899
Location

5822 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461

Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house. Very Large unit located in the heart of Washington Park area where the Obama library will be builted close to shopping and parks and bus and train line, close to schools in the area. Apartment features hardwood flooring granite countertops kitchen and newly renovated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances Washer and dryer in unit central air and gas force heat and each unit private patio security system 24 hours video surveillance, fence back yard and owners still making more beautiful improvements to the property. Will accept working section 8 with a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher, and will be running credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15461
Property Id 15461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have any available units?
5822 S Indiana Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have?
Some of 5822 S Indiana Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5822 S Indiana Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 S Indiana Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
