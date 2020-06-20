5822 S Indiana Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461



Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house. Very Large unit located in the heart of Washington Park area where the Obama library will be builted close to shopping and parks and bus and train line, close to schools in the area. Apartment features hardwood flooring granite countertops kitchen and newly renovated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances Washer and dryer in unit central air and gas force heat and each unit private patio security system 24 hours video surveillance, fence back yard and owners still making more beautiful improvements to the property. Will accept working section 8 with a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher, and will be running credit check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15461

Property Id 15461



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5559565)