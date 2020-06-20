5822 S Indiana Ave 3

Amenities
Beautiful spacious unit in Washington Park area - Property Id: 15461
Nice quiet building with a beautiful spaces recently rehab 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, unit has a master suite for the master of the house. Very Large unit located in the heart of Washington Park area where the Obama library will be builted close to shopping and parks and bus and train line, close to schools in the area. Apartment features hardwood flooring granite countertops kitchen and newly renovated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances Washer and dryer in unit central air and gas force heat and each unit private patio security system 24 hours video surveillance, fence back yard and owners still making more beautiful improvements to the property. Will accept working section 8 with a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher, and will be running credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15461
No Pets Allowed
