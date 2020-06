Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Spacious Two Bedroom in Edgewater!

Mid-rise along Sheridan Rd located just steps away from Thorndale Red Line, #147, #136, & #151 buses, and right near Park No. 517, Lane Beach Park, Park No. 559, Hollywood Beach and Lakefront Trail Start. Less than 1 mile from Loyola University Lakeshore Campus. *Photos may be of similar unit*