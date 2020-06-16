All apartments in Chicago
5818 N Sheridan Rd

5818 North Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5818 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

Modern 1 bed on the beach. beautiful views. - Property Id: 283734

With summer around the corner, don't miss out on the chance to live right on the beach. This building features a beautiful outdoor patio including a private beach. The unit has been remodeled. Kitchen is modern and contains stainless steel appliances. Unit is very spacious.
Parking garage for rent 190$ a month; parking for visitors available as well.
*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115
*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283734
Property Id 283734

(RLNE5843859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have any available units?
5818 N Sheridan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 5818 N Sheridan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 N Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5818 N Sheridan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 N Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 N Sheridan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5818 N Sheridan Rd does offer parking.
Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5818 N Sheridan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 5818 N Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 5818 N Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 N Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 N Sheridan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
