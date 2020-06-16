5818 N Sheridan Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Modern 1 bed on the beach. beautiful views. - Property Id: 283734



With summer around the corner, don't miss out on the chance to live right on the beach. This building features a beautiful outdoor patio including a private beach. The unit has been remodeled. Kitchen is modern and contains stainless steel appliances. Unit is very spacious.

Parking garage for rent 190$ a month; parking for visitors available as well.

