Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5818 N. Ridge 2F

5818 North Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5818 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 Cute 1 bedroom, NEW BATH, granite counters - Property Id: 314931

Top floor 1 bed, 1 bath with small dining room in Andersonville. 1 year old bathrom with new tub, tile, and vanity! Cute kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops. Refrigerator and stove included, NO dishwasher. Hardwood flooring/refinished floors. Storage room included. Laundry on site. Very conveniently located close to the Red Line El stop at Bryn Mawr and to Andersonville shops along Clark Street. Gas forced air heat with average monthly expense of ~$60.

Parking available for $125/month on site.

Pets are conditional/negotiable. No pit bulls or bully breeds. Pet rent applies. Broker has ownership interest.

Contact Tom for an appointment. Available for August 1st.

$500 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing
Minimum 650 credit score
Credit report and employment verification

Video tour available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314931
Property Id 314931

(RLNE5913210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have any available units?
5818 N. Ridge 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have?
Some of 5818 N. Ridge 2F's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 N. Ridge 2F currently offering any rent specials?
5818 N. Ridge 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 N. Ridge 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 N. Ridge 2F is pet friendly.
Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F offer parking?
Yes, 5818 N. Ridge 2F offers parking.
Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 N. Ridge 2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have a pool?
No, 5818 N. Ridge 2F does not have a pool.
Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have accessible units?
No, 5818 N. Ridge 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 N. Ridge 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 N. Ridge 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
