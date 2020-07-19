5818 N. Ridge 2F

Amenities

Unit 2F Available 08/01/20 Cute 1 bedroom, NEW BATH, granite counters - Property Id: 314931



Top floor 1 bed, 1 bath with small dining room in Andersonville. 1 year old bathrom with new tub, tile, and vanity! Cute kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops. Refrigerator and stove included, NO dishwasher. Hardwood flooring/refinished floors. Storage room included. Laundry on site. Very conveniently located close to the Red Line El stop at Bryn Mawr and to Andersonville shops along Clark Street. Gas forced air heat with average monthly expense of ~$60.



Parking available for $125/month on site.



Pets are conditional/negotiable. No pit bulls or bully breeds. Pet rent applies. Broker has ownership interest.



Contact Tom for an appointment. Available for August 1st.



$500 non refundable move in fee due at lease signing

Minimum 650 credit score

Credit report and employment verification



Video tour available

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314931

