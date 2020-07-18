All apartments in Chicago
5730 N Sheridan Rd
5730 N Sheridan Rd

5730 North Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5730 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Top floor studio!! Available immediately!! - Property Id: 278987

Location: 5730 North SHERIDAN, Chicago, IL 60660 (Edgewater)

Rent: $880
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In Building
Parking: For rent

- HEAT, WATER AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED
- AVAILABLE NOW
- EXPRESS BUS RIGHT OUTSIDE
- CATCH THE RED-LINE
- LAUNDRY ON-SITE
- NEWLY REHABBED APARTMENT
- LARGE CLOSET

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278987
Property Id 278987

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

