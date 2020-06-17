All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE

5718 North Glenwood Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5718 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Large and unique 3 bed 2 bath cat friendly duplex in Edgewater available immediately!
Unique 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Edgewater available now! This spacious apartment has multiple levels and gorgeous wood throughout. Original hardwood floors, separate dining area, and living room off kitchen. Eat-in kitchen has updated tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Extra large tub in master suite! Private deck off rear of apartment. Central heat/AC, washer/dryer in unit and uncovered outdoor parking available for additional $95. Cats only. Edgewater&rsquo;s global mix of cultures makes the neighborhood a culinary feast. It&rsquo;s also famous for authentic delis, boutique grocery stores and specialty farm stands. Outside of food and antiquing, Edgewater is lauded for its storefront theatre district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
723-25 N Central Ave
723 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity