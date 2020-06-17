5718 NORTH GLENWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking media room

Large and unique 3 bed 2 bath cat friendly duplex in Edgewater available immediately!

Unique 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Edgewater available now! This spacious apartment has multiple levels and gorgeous wood throughout. Original hardwood floors, separate dining area, and living room off kitchen. Eat-in kitchen has updated tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Extra large tub in master suite! Private deck off rear of apartment. Central heat/AC, washer/dryer in unit and uncovered outdoor parking available for additional $95. Cats only. Edgewater’s global mix of cultures makes the neighborhood a culinary feast. It’s also famous for authentic delis, boutique grocery stores and specialty farm stands. Outside of food and antiquing, Edgewater is lauded for its storefront theatre district!