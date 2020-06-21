All apartments in Chicago
5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D

5715 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 219-5511
Location

5715 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Unit 3D Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater - Property Id: 102786

Location:5713 N Kenmore, Chicago (Edgewater)
Rent: $1595 / Month
Available Date: 08/01/2020
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Pet: Pet Friendly
Rent Includes: Gas, Hot Water

Features

Come see this Stunning 2 Bedroom apartment in Edgewater. This apartment is walking distance of Lake Michigan and is near shops and services on West Bryn Mawr Avenue. It is only .2 miles of the Bryn Mawr Red Line train. The building is also located near great restaurants, bars, shopping locations such as Whole Foods, Walgreens, Subway, Pita O Grill, Francesca's, Seven Eleven, and Edgewater Fitness Center.

-2 Queen size bedrooms
-Walk to RED Line
-Hardwood floors throughout the unit
-Newer kitchen with granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Dishwasher,
-Microwave,
-Laundry in Building

Contact For Showing
Charlmers Oscar
show contact info
Peak Properties
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102786
Property Id 102786

(RLNE5857621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have any available units?
5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have?
Some of 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D currently offering any rent specials?
5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D is pet friendly.
Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D offer parking?
No, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D does not offer parking.
Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have a pool?
No, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D does not have a pool.
Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have accessible units?
No, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D has units with dishwashers.
