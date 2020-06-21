5715 N Kenmore Ave 3D

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bbq/grill

Unit 3D Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater - Property Id: 102786



Location:5713 N Kenmore, Chicago (Edgewater)

Rent: $1595 / Month

Available Date: 08/01/2020

Beds: 2

Baths: 1

Pet: Pet Friendly

Rent Includes: Gas, Hot Water



Features



Come see this Stunning 2 Bedroom apartment in Edgewater. This apartment is walking distance of Lake Michigan and is near shops and services on West Bryn Mawr Avenue. It is only .2 miles of the Bryn Mawr Red Line train. The building is also located near great restaurants, bars, shopping locations such as Whole Foods, Walgreens, Subway, Pita O Grill, Francesca's, Seven Eleven, and Edgewater Fitness Center.



-2 Queen size bedrooms

-Walk to RED Line

-Hardwood floors throughout the unit

-Newer kitchen with granite counter tops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Dishwasher,

-Microwave,

-Laundry in Building



Contact For Showing

Charlmers Oscar

show contact info

Peak Properties

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102786

Property Id 102786



(RLNE5857621)