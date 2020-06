Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Heat and Internet included in rent!! Recently renovated studio. Building has security cameras accessible from your smart phone. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and exhause fan. Oil rubbed bronze bathroom fixtures. Window air conditioning unit provided.



To VIEW A VIDEO, copy and paste the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lpr_8k_JJMg&list=PLzM-D1iH-oIt8GUVAljiGClnS-bOYP5q2&index=3&t=0s



Minimum credit score of 675 required - no security deposit. $250.00 move-in fee. $50.00 application fee for credit check and background check. Rental payments made through our building website.



We have other units available within the next 30-60 days.



Owner is a licensed real estate broker in Illinois.

Please text Robert at (773) 719-5392

Vintage Apartment Building in Edgewater neighborhood. Close to Lake Michigan and Red Line train station.