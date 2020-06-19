5668 N Ridge Ave

Amenities

1 bed @ Edgewater, 3blocks to Red Line, Heat Incld - Property Id: 266122



1 bed / 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors and carpet on the bedroom. Eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter space. Closet space. Heat and Water is included in the rent.



Located on Ridge street in Edgewater. Building includes on site laundry room. Just 3 blocks away to Bryn Mawr Red Line and 1 block away to Broadway St.



**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE FOR THIS UNIT**



Leopoldo Gutierrez



Leasing Agent

Cell: (786) 622-6882

Office: (773) 782-1000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266122

No Dogs Allowed



