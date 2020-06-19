All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5668 N Ridge Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5668 N Ridge Ave

5668 North Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5668 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
1 bed @ Edgewater, 3blocks to Red Line, Heat Incld - Property Id: 266122

1 bed / 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors and carpet on the bedroom. Eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter space. Closet space. Heat and Water is included in the rent.

Located on Ridge street in Edgewater. Building includes on site laundry room. Just 3 blocks away to Bryn Mawr Red Line and 1 block away to Broadway St.

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE FOR THIS UNIT**

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266122
Property Id 266122

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5720887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5668 N Ridge Ave have any available units?
5668 N Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5668 N Ridge Ave have?
Some of 5668 N Ridge Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5668 N Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5668 N Ridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5668 N Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5668 N Ridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5668 N Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 5668 N Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5668 N Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5668 N Ridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5668 N Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 5668 N Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5668 N Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 5668 N Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5668 N Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5668 N Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
