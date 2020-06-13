5623 North Karlov Avenue

Amenities
High end furnished apartment available. Prime location in premier Sauganash school district close to parks, restaurants, Sauganash trails, grocery stores, close transportation options and expressways (90/94). This bright and sunny top floor apartment has been professionally designed and features high 10' ceilings, formal living & dining room, private workstation/office area, dark walnut stained hardwood floors, 40' cabinets w/under-mounted lighting, high end kitchen w/SS appliances, quartz counter tops, statuario marble bathroom w/ high-end fixtures, recessed lighting throughout, Central Heat & Air w/smart Thermostats, key less entry systems and an outdoor balcony.