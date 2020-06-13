All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 5 2020 at 12:16 PM

5623 North Karlov Avenue

5623 North Karlov Avenue · (312) 265-8000
Location

5623 North Karlov Avenue, Chicago, IL 60646
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
High end furnished apartment available. Prime location in premier Sauganash school district close to parks, restaurants, Sauganash trails, grocery stores, close transportation options and expressways (90/94). This bright and sunny top floor apartment has been professionally designed and features high 10' ceilings, formal living & dining room, private workstation/office area, dark walnut stained hardwood floors, 40' cabinets w/under-mounted lighting, high end kitchen w/SS appliances, quartz counter tops, statuario marble bathroom w/ high-end fixtures, recessed lighting throughout, Central Heat & Air w/smart Thermostats, key less entry systems and an outdoor balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have any available units?
5623 North Karlov Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have?
Some of 5623 North Karlov Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 North Karlov Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5623 North Karlov Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 North Karlov Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5623 North Karlov Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue offer parking?
No, 5623 North Karlov Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5623 North Karlov Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have a pool?
No, 5623 North Karlov Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5623 North Karlov Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 North Karlov Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 North Karlov Avenue has units with dishwashers.
