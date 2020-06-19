5606 S Wabash Ave

Amenities
Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, 2-3Bd - Property Id: 282996
5624 S. Wabash located in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood,
5624~014 2BD $1000
5619~109 2BD $1100
5618~010 3BD $1295
Building offers: -Intercom Entry -Pre-wired phone/cable -Laundry On-Site -New Kitchen Appliances -Microwave and Dishwasher in Unit -Heat and hot water included
Requirements:
-Income must be 3x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 575+-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements. Mercedes with Dream spots leasing (773)931~9888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282996
No Pets Allowed
