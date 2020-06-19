All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5606 S Wabash Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5606 S Wabash Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5606 S Wabash Ave

5606 South Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Washington Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, 2-3Bd - Property Id: 282996

5624 S. Wabash located in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood,
5624~014 2BD $1000
5619~109 2BD $1100
5618~010 3BD $1295
Building offers: -Intercom Entry -Pre-wired phone/cable -Laundry On-Site -New Kitchen Appliances -Microwave and Dishwasher in Unit -Heat and hot water included
Requirements:
-Income must be 3x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 575+-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements. Mercedes with Dream spots leasing (773)931~9888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282996
Property Id 282996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 S Wabash Ave have any available units?
5606 S Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 S Wabash Ave have?
Some of 5606 S Wabash Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 S Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5606 S Wabash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 S Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5606 S Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5606 S Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 5606 S Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5606 S Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 S Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 S Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 5606 S Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5606 S Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 5606 S Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 S Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5606 S Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College