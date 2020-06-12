All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

5547 West WILSON Avenue

5547 West Wilson Avenue · (847) 495-5000
Location

5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out. 1st floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, separate living and dining rooms, kitchen w/gorgeous granite & stainless steel appliances w/ walk in pantry& breakfast room and access to deck, yard and 2 car garage. 2nd floor opens to loft/family room, master suite w/ultra luxurious bath & walk in closet, 3rd full bath, and large 4th bedroom w/skylites, 2nd floor laundry room. Clean basement offers plenty of storage and convenient interior and exterior access. Great pedestrian friendly location on a quiet tree lined street. Walk to: Metra, Blue Line, Jeff. Park bus transit, parks, stores, dining, library, pool, post office & more. Quick access to: I-90/94, O'Hare & downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have any available units?
5547 West WILSON Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have?
Some of 5547 West WILSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 West WILSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5547 West WILSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 West WILSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5547 West WILSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5547 West WILSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5547 West WILSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5547 West WILSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5547 West WILSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 West WILSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5547 West WILSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
