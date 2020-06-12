5547 West WILSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out. 1st floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, separate living and dining rooms, kitchen w/gorgeous granite & stainless steel appliances w/ walk in pantry& breakfast room and access to deck, yard and 2 car garage. 2nd floor opens to loft/family room, master suite w/ultra luxurious bath & walk in closet, 3rd full bath, and large 4th bedroom w/skylites, 2nd floor laundry room. Clean basement offers plenty of storage and convenient interior and exterior access. Great pedestrian friendly location on a quiet tree lined street. Walk to: Metra, Blue Line, Jeff. Park bus transit, parks, stores, dining, library, pool, post office & more. Quick access to: I-90/94, O'Hare & downtown.