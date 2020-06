Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE 2 BEDROOM TOTALLY REMODELED APARTMENT IN THE HEART JEFFERSON PARK! VERY BRIGHT UNIT WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT! LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT! LAUNDRY IN UNIT! SPACIOUS OFFICE ADDS EXTRA LIVING SPACE! PLENTY OF STORAGE! CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT! GARAGE PARKING AVAILABLE! WALK TO BLUE LINE, METRA & BUS STATION. VERY CLOSE TO EXPRESSWAY! WALK TO THE PARK! OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.