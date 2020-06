Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Lincoln Park - Don't Miss Out!

Excellent Lincoln Park Location! 1 Bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, ceiling fan, lots of light, separate kitchen, large bedroom, good closet space, updated bath. Laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Easy access to public transportation. Close to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, the Lake, Zoo and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.