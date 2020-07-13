5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage on-site laundry

The east facade of this property mirrors it neighbor's projected porch-front, red brick exterior and accented corners, adding to the visual and textural harmony on this architecturally rich boulevard - near Lake Michigan, public transportation and the center of Hyde Park. Wrought-iron balustrades, Art Nouveau-style emblems and Romanesque archways stand testament to the mix of architectural styles characteristic of Hyde Park.