Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

Open Now until 6pm
5474 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 530-3785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5474 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5480-2B · Avail. Sep 16

$825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 295 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5474-2C · Avail. Sep 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5474-G · Avail. Sep 15

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
The east facade of this property mirrors it neighbor's projected porch-front, red brick exterior and accented corners, adding to the visual and textural harmony on this architecturally rich boulevard - near Lake Michigan, public transportation and the center of Hyde Park. Wrought-iron balustrades, Art Nouveau-style emblems and Romanesque archways stand testament to the mix of architectural styles characteristic of Hyde Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has 3 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5474-5480 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
