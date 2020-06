Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL BRIGHT 2 BED 1 BATH IN PORTAGE PARK. UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT.FRESHLY PAINTED, BATH ROOM AND KITCHEN ARE NEWER, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH TONS OF CLOSETS. FREE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN THE RENT, PLENTY OF STREET PARKING, NEAR BY PARK, SHOPS AND TRANSPORTAION. HEAT AND WATER INCLULDED IN THE RENT.