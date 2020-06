5445 North SHERIDAN Road

Amenities

CONVERTIBLE STUDIO/JUNIOR ONE BEDROOM. HIGH FLOOR WITH SPECTACULAR WEST VIEWS! COMPLETELY, NEWLY REMODELED WITH A SEPARATE SLEEPING AREA. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. GREAT CLOSET SPACE. TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR. FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH A 24 HOUR DOORMAN, CLEANERS, TENNIS COURTS AND MORE!!! JOIN THE HEALTH CLUB WITH AN INDOOR POOL NEXT DOOR. HEAT, AIR AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. 2 BLOCKS TO MARIANO'S AND RED LINE. PARK AND LAKE ALMOST YOUR BACK YARD. CLOSE TO LOYOLA UNIVERSITY CHICAGO, HISTORIC BRYN MAWR. STORAGE SPACE IS INCLUDED. NO PETS.