Chicago, IL
5443 W Chicago Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5443 W Chicago Ave

5443 West Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5443 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now 3BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282915

Available Now 3BD 1Bath $1350/Month $600/none refundable move in fee upon approval. Move right in and enjoy condo living without the extra costs. Everything is oversized. Huge living room, dining room, Bedrooms and kitchen.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Hardwood floors.
WHT appliances
Parking in rear
No pets.
For all showings contact Mercedes with Dream spots leasing Text (773)931-9888
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282915
Property Id 282915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 W Chicago Ave have any available units?
5443 W Chicago Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 W Chicago Ave have?
Some of 5443 W Chicago Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 W Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5443 W Chicago Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 W Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5443 W Chicago Ave does offer parking.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave have a pool?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 W Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5443 W Chicago Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
