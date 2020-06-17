5443 W Chicago Ave

Amenities

Available now 3BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282915



Available Now 3BD 1Bath $1350/Month $600/none refundable move in fee upon approval. Move right in and enjoy condo living without the extra costs. Everything is oversized. Huge living room, dining room, Bedrooms and kitchen.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Hardwood floors.

WHT appliances

Parking in rear

No pets.

For all showings contact Mercedes with Dream spots leasing Text (773)931-9888

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282915

(RLNE5791260)