All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 542 W Surf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
542 W Surf
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

542 W Surf

542 West Surf Street · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

542 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
This building is in the middle of everything at the intersection Clark, Diversey and Broadway! Just steps from the Diversey Brown/Purple Line or use the Express bus as well. LA Fitness, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Mariano's CD One Cleaners and much more are just steps from the front door! Lots of great nightlife while still tucked away on a quiet, residential street.The large Lakeview one bed features wood floors through-out, good natural light a dining room and large living room. The bedroom has a large closet and can fit at least a queen size bed with furniture. The apartment has updated features but has kept plenty of original woodwork and neat characteristics that give it its charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 W Surf have any available units?
542 W Surf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 W Surf have?
Some of 542 W Surf's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 W Surf currently offering any rent specials?
542 W Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 W Surf pet-friendly?
No, 542 W Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 542 W Surf offer parking?
No, 542 W Surf does not offer parking.
Does 542 W Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 W Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 W Surf have a pool?
No, 542 W Surf does not have a pool.
Does 542 W Surf have accessible units?
No, 542 W Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 542 W Surf have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 W Surf does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 542 W Surf?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity