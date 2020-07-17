542 W Surf

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym

This building is in the middle of everything at the intersection Clark, Diversey and Broadway! Just steps from the Diversey Brown/Purple Line or use the Express bus as well. LA Fitness, Starbucks, Trader Joe's, Mariano's CD One Cleaners and much more are just steps from the front door! Lots of great nightlife while still tucked away on a quiet, residential street.The large Lakeview one bed features wood floors through-out, good natural light a dining room and large living room. The bedroom has a large closet and can fit at least a queen size bed with furniture. The apartment has updated features but has kept plenty of original woodwork and neat characteristics that give it its charm.